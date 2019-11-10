Playa Bowls™ is your slice of summer, anytime. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with our Green bowls and juices!
Playa Bowl Story: What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge has flourished into over 170+ stores, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. Our mission is to bring superfruit bowls to the masses using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients while providing an amazing in-store brand experience.
Hours:
Everyday: 8AM – 8PM
Location:
4600 Shelbyville Rd Suite 645, St Matthews, KY 40207
Vouchers are shown on screen for download, immediately after purchase, as well as emailed. Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher may not be used with any other offer, voucher, coupon, or discount. No cash value. Alcohol with food purchase only. May not be used for tax & gratuity.
$25 for $50 to Playa Bowls
$10.00
385 in stock
Description
You will receive 5, $10 vouchers at checkout!
Vouchers are shown on screen for download, immediately after purchase, as well as emailed. Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher may not be used with any other offer, voucher, coupon, or discount. No cash value. Alcohol with food purchase only. May not be used for tax & gratuity.
Limit $50 max redemption per visit.
