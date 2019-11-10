Description
For only $29 enjoy one large one topping pizza from each of 10 Louisville area restaurants listed below. Please allow 7-10 days for Pizza Party Punch Cards to be shipped.
- 8th Street Pizza
- 411 E Spring Street New Albany, IN 47150
- (812) 725-0004
- Angio’s Italian Restaurant
- 1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy Louisville, KY 40299
- (502) 451-5454
- Boombazz Craft Pizza – Highlands
- 1448 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
- (502) 458-8889
- Derby City Pizza -all Kentuckiana locations
- Hometown Pizza- all Kentuckiana locations
- Jake and Elwood’s
- 2230 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
- (502) 690-2167
- Jet’s Pizza – all Kentuckiana locations
- Pizzaville
- 2901 Goose Creek Rd #103 Louisville, KY 40241
- (502) 754-3001
- Primo’s Pizzeria
- 2043 S Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40220
- (502) 749-7072
- Spinelli’s Pizzeria – St. Matthews
- 4001 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40207
- (502) 895-0755
Valid for one large one topping pizza at all listed restaurants. Each restaurant will mark this card at time of use. Spinelli’s Pizzeria St. Matthews = 18 inch Pizza, Primo’s Pizzeria = 11 inch Pizza. No cash back or credit on unused amount. Not valid with other offers/promotions. Carry out or dine in ONLY. Card has no cash value. Expires 12/31/2021.
2021 Pizza Party Punch Card
$169.00
191 in stock
