Close
image (28)
Sale!

2021 Pizza Party Punch Card

$29.00

191 in stock

Category: Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Description

For only $29 enjoy one large one topping pizza from each of 10 Louisville area restaurants listed below. Please allow 7-10 days for Pizza Party Punch Cards to be shipped.
  • 8th Street Pizza
    • 411 E Spring Street New Albany, IN 47150
    • (812) 725-0004
  • Angio’s Italian Restaurant 
    • 1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy Louisville, KY 40299
    • (502) 451-5454
  • Boombazz Craft Pizza – Highlands
    • 1448 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
    • (502) 458-8889
  • Derby City Pizza -all Kentuckiana locations
  • Hometown Pizza- all Kentuckiana locations
  • Jake and Elwood’s 
    • 2230 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
    • (502) 690-2167
  • Jet’s Pizza – all Kentuckiana locations
  • Pizzaville
    • 2901 Goose Creek Rd #103 Louisville, KY 40241
    • (502) 754-3001
  • Primo’s Pizzeria
    • 2043 S Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40220
    • (502) 749-7072
  • Spinelli’s Pizzeria – St. Matthews
    • 4001 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40207
    • (502) 895-0755
Valid for one large one topping pizza at all listed restaurants. Each restaurant will mark this card at time of use. Spinelli’s Pizzeria St. Matthews = 18 inch Pizza, Primo’s Pizzeria = 11 inch Pizza. No cash back or credit on unused amount. Not valid with other offers/promotions. Carry out or dine in ONLY. Card has no cash value. Expires 12/31/2021.

Related Products